Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.45 and last traded at $115.54. 24,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 787,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.34. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

