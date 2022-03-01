EvenCoin (EVN) Market Capitalization Tops $41,580.27

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $41,580.27 and $153,308.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 69.1% higher against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00266722 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004633 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000591 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.09 or 0.01140987 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003138 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

