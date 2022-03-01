Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up to $30.61

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.61, but opened at $39.17. Everbridge shares last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 15,120 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVBG. lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 33.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

