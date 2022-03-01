Evercore ISI Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $325.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.10.

Workday stock traded up $15.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.13. 171,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,744.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

