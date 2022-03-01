Evercore ISI Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $325.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.10.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $15.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.13. 171,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,744.75, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.18. Workday has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after buying an additional 170,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

