EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. EVERTEC posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 47.66%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,216. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.42. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.