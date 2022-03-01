EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of EVERTEC worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 115.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 501,199 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $13,221,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in EVERTEC by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 171,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $7,249,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in EVERTEC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,442,000 after acquiring an additional 92,809 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.42. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.66% and a net margin of 27.32%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

