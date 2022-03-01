EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Million

Equities analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.37 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year sales of $20.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.67 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $54.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVgo.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

EVgo stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. EVgo has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 1,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

