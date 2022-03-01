EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Shares Down 9.6%

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.26. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded EVN to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. EVN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

EVN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

