Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,163 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,816,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,912,000 after acquiring an additional 326,813 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,134,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,739,000 after purchasing an additional 87,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,611,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,389,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,729,000 after purchasing an additional 124,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

