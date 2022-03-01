Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) to Issue Dividend of $1.20 (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
EXSR opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.90. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $180.00.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (Get Rating)
