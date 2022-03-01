ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Reaches $299,587.69

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $299,587.69 and $660.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004256 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000779 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

