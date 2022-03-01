Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Down 84.9% in February

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,900 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the January 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.
NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Exicure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 28.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exicure by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exicure by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.
Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.
