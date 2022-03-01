Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Down 84.9% in February

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,900 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the January 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

In other Exicure news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of Exicure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $304,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Exicure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 28.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exicure by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exicure by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

