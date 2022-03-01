ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,050 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of ExlService worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 26.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $120.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.22. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.