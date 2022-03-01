Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXR opened at $188.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.57. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

