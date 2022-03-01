Eyal C. Attar Sells 36,000 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ APRE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 222,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,349. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

