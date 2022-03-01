F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F5 Networks.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.
In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $557,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $97,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,106 shares of company stock worth $2,408,486 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F5 Networks stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.49. The stock had a trading volume of 621,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,910. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.27.
F5 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
