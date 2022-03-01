Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on FN shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,924,000 after purchasing an additional 96,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fabrinet by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,843,000 after buying an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.