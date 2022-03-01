Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.71.
Several research analysts recently commented on FN shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FN stock opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.
Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.
