FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $1,015,175.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $5.77 on Tuesday, reaching $411.86. The company had a trading volume of 355,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

