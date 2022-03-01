Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Up 2,375.0% in February

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 2,375.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSUF opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. Fagron has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

