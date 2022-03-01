Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.12

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 50886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

