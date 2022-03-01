Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.12

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 50886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
About Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)
