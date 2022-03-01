Falcon Project (FNT) Trading Up 17.7% This Week

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Falcon Project has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $5,079.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.00 or 0.06731745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,672.56 or 0.99793711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Coin Trading

