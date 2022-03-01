Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Oppenheimer

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Farfetch stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 215.33%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 26.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 49.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,477 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Farfetch by 94.9% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,095 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 11.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth approximately $27,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

