Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,808 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 150.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 212,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,344. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

