Fate Therapeutics’ (FATE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $74.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 123.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. 1,810,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,259. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $98.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $85,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,277,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $190,686,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 762,832 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after acquiring an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,255,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

