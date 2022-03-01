Fathom (FTHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fathom has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Get Fathom alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $101,557.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fathom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.50 price target on shares of Fathom in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Fathom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.