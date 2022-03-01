FBN Securities Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $180.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at FBN Securities from $325.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. FBN Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.55.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $440.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.74. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

