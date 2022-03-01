FBN Securities Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $180.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at FBN Securities from $325.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. FBN Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s previous close.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.55.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.48. 242,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $440.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

