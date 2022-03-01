Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.10. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10.
Fc Global Realty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCRE)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fc Global Realty (FCRE)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Fc Global Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fc Global Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.