Feathercoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $393.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $393.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

