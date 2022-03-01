Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will report sales of $250.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.22 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $218.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $97.87 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 267,694 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 235,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

