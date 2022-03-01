Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Federal Signal also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.76-2.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,503. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,069,000 after purchasing an additional 405,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Federal Signal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Federal Signal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

