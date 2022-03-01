Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Federal Signal updated its FY22 guidance to $1.76-2.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.760-$2.000 EPS.

FSS stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,069,000 after buying an additional 405,563 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 75,691 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

