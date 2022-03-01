FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.76. 30,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,135. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $206.31 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

