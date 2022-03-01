Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.56. 475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.86) to GBX 2,200 ($29.52) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,700.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

