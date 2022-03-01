FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. FibroGen shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 8,257 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2,622.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

