Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1,743.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,711 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37.

