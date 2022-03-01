Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.78 billion-$14.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.92 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.440-$1.470 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Shares of FIS opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $90.48 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.61.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.42%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,532,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,377,000 after purchasing an additional 830,885 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 362,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310,704 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

