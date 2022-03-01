Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.440-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.370 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.63.

FIS opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $90.48 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 140.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

