FIGS (FIGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FIGS stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,847,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FIGS by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,224,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.