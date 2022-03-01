FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $30.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. 19,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,676. FIGS has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.