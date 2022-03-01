Filecash (FIC) Achieves Market Cap of $382,013.83

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Filecash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Filecash has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Filecash has a market capitalization of $382,013.83 and approximately $361,180.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.00 or 0.06731745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,672.56 or 0.99793711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Filecash

