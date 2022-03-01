Financial Survey: Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) versus SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum 19.11% 27.81% 10.62% SandRidge Energy 55.10% 38.61% 22.77%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oasis Petroleum and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 1 5 0 2.83 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $159.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and SandRidge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $1.58 billion 1.69 -$3.69 billion $15.15 8.90 SandRidge Energy $114.98 million 4.46 -$277.35 million $2.14 6.53

SandRidge Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oasis Petroleum. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Oasis Petroleum on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SandRidge Energy (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

