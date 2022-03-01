FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Shares Down 1.7%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.81. 22,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 31,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.22.

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 153.17% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FingerMotion stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

