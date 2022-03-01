Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Shares of Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) traded down 16.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.52. 35,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 450% from the average session volume of 6,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

