FIO Protocol Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $44.25 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000142 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004034 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 812,216,464 coins and its circulating supply is 477,808,505 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

