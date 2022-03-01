First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.42

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and traded as high as $14.72. First Bank shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 99,208 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $273.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth $79,000.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

