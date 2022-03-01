First Derivatives’ (FDP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

First Derivatives (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of First Derivatives to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($29.52) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LON FDP opened at GBX 1,913 ($25.67) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,700.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,050.15. First Derivatives has a 52 week low of GBX 1,276.14 ($17.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,995 ($40.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64. The stock has a market cap of £531.99 million and a P/E ratio of 607.59.

In related news, insider Seamus Keating purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,735 ($23.28) per share, with a total value of £98,895 ($132,691.53).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

