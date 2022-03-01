First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth $74,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.12.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $74,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.