First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.42.
Several research firms have recently commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of FMBI opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Midwest Bancorp (Get Rating)
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
