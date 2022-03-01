First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FMBI opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

